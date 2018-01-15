PIX: Kangana, SRK party with Aamir, Akki

January 15, 2018 16:11 IST

A weekend without a party is not Bollywood's scene!

Zee TV completed 25 years and put up a grand celebration.

It was a star-studded event, as Bollywood's A-listers turned up to party.

But it was a busy night for the stars as they also attended the Mumbai police's annual show, Umang and performed there as well.

A look at the party pictures:

Kangana Ranaut goes bold with her plunging neckline sheer gown.

Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan makes a casual entry.

Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh chooses a hatke outfit as always.

Do you like Akshay Kumar's new look?

Amitabh Bachchan with Zee Founder Subhash Chandra, MP.

Suniel Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam.

Laadla co-stars Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon with Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde.

Sarah-Jane Dias and Mouni Roy, who makes her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay in Gold.

Sushmita Sen.

Meet the Deols: Sunny, Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi are everywhere these days.

Mandira Bedi with director Abhishek 'Gattu' Kapoor.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.

Team black: Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra.

Jackie Shroff.

Anu Malik with daughters Anmol and Ada.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, right, with wife Dolly and a friend.

Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

The Kakkar siblings: Tony, Neha, Sonu.

Vashu Bhagnani and son Jackky.

Singer-composer Papon with wife Shweta Mishra Mahanta.

Sulaiman Merchant with wife Reshma.

Ishaan Khatter, who makes his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Dhadak, and Himansh Kohli.

Kim Sharma and Aarti Surendranath.

Smita Thackeray and son Rahul.

Randhir Kapoor.

Singers Salim Merchant, Mika Singh, Ankit Tiwari.

Rahul Bose and Sonu Sood in their checkered blazers.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sunil Grover.

Sachiin Joshi and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Politicians Milind Deora and Amar Singh.

Shibani Dandekar and Sophie Choudry.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar and Zee TV/Twitter