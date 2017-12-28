rediff.com

Surveen Chawla weds businessman

December 28, 2017 08:56 IST

Congratulations to the couple!

 

After the Virushka wedding comes another star wedding announcement.

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla announced her wedding to businessman Akshay Thakker with an Instagram post.

 

'And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale.. .#Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings,' she captioned this picture with her husband.

Looks like Italy has become Bollywood's new fave wedding destination!

Surveen's friend Gazala Shaikh posted, 'Bless u both ur wedding was a wonderful experience for all of us @SurveenChawla @akshaythakker #happilymarried #lovebirds #italywedding #bliss #friendsforever.'

On the work front, Surveen is woring on Ekta Kapoor's Web series, Haq Se, co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

