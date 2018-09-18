PIX: Rekha-Nandita watch a movie together!

September 18, 2018 15:43 IST

Bollywood gets together for a special screening.

After taking Manto to Toronto, Nandita Das brought her film to India and screened it for her friends and colleagues.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the film will release in India on September 21.

Manto traces the life of Pakistani playwright-author Saadat Hasan Manto and the screening saw two special guests.

Take a look:

Nandita Das.

Rekha.

Viacom 18 chief Ajit Andhare.

The special guests of the evening were Manto's daughters, Nusrat Jalal and Nuzhat Arshad, who had come all the way from Pakistan.

Tahir Raj Bhasin.

K K Raina, Ila Arun and her husband, Arun Bajpai.

Ila Arun plays Jaddan Bai, Nargis' mother and the first female music director of the Hindi film industry.

Kaalakandi actress Shobita Dhulipala.

Shaan was accompanied by a friend.

Isha Koppikar.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Deepti Naval.

Mita Vashist.

Ali Fazal.

Ahana Kumra.

Lilette Dubey.

Rahul Bose.

Jim Sarbh.

Prateik Babbar with his girlfriend, Sanya Sagar.

Directors Kabir Khan and Shaad Ali.

Rajat Bedi.

Vikramaditya Motwane with his wife, Ishika Mohan.

Resul Pookutty.

Imtiaz Ali with his daughter, Ida.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Rasika Dugal plays Manto's wife, Safia.

Later, Rasika hosted Manto's daughters, Nusrat's husband Shahid and Manto's friend Saeed at her home.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar