PIX: Mehr Jesia, Tanishaa, Rhea's day out

June 08, 2018 15:53 IST

What the ladies do when they get together.

Designer Simone Khambatta hosted a preview of the Summer Capsule Collection from her label, Simply Simone, at her store Atosa, in Khar, north west Mumbai.

Among the Bollywood celebs who attended the do were:

 

Mehr Jesia who recently announced her separation from husband Arjun Rampal.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Shazahn Padamsee.

 

Shonali Nagrani.

 

Shweta Salve.

 

Raina Sachiin Joshi, right, with her sister Suchita.

 

Surily Goel.

 

Simone Khambatta.

 

Meher, Simone and Surily.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar 

