PIX: Inside Kareena's birthday party

September 21, 2018 12:31 IST

Kareena Kapoor turns 38!

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought in her 38th birthday with her family, and we caught some of the action, thanks to sister Karisma's Instagram feed.

Kareena's parents Randhir and Babita, Karisma and her daughter Samaira, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, uncle Kunal Kapoor with his kids Zahan and Shaira and, of course, husband Saif Ali Khan were at hand to celebrate with the gorgeous diva.

Taimur, we're guessing, was tucked away in bed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Mere Do Anmol Ratan: Mum Babita with daughters Karisma and Kareena.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The sisters with their dad, Randhir Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Birthday balloons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Meet the family: Standing, left to right: Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan , Karisma Kapoor.

Sitting, left to right: Zahan Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma waves to photographers.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma's daughter Samaira.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Soha and Kunal pose for the cameras.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Saif escorts mom-in-law Babita.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Randhir Kapoor.