PIX: Inside Kareena's birthday party

Kareena Kapoor turns 38!
Kareena Kapoor Khan brought in her 38th birthday with her family, and we caught some of the action, thanks to sister Karisma's Instagram feed.
Kareena's parents Randhir and Babita, Karisma and her daughter Samaira, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, uncle Kunal Kapoor with his kids Zahan and Shaira and, of course, husband Saif Ali Khan were at hand to celebrate with the gorgeous diva.
Taimur, we're guessing, was tucked away in bed.
Mere Do Anmol Ratan: Mum Babita with daughters Karisma and Kareena.
The sisters with their dad, Randhir Kapoor.
Birthday balloons.
Meet the family: Standing, left to right: Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan , Karisma Kapoor.
Sitting, left to right: Zahan Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.
Karisma waves to photographers.
Karisma's daughter Samaira.
Soha and Kunal pose for the cameras.
Saif escorts mom-in-law Babita.
Randhir Kapoor.
