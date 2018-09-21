Celebrating Kareena Kapoor!

September 21, 2018 10:27 IST

Happy birthday, Kareena!

'Main apni favourite hoon!' exclaims Kareena Kapoor Khan in a famous scene from Jab We Met.

She's not the only one.

Bebo is a 'favourite' among family, friends, fraternity.

On the star's 38th birthday, we celebrate this warm, fuzzy love for the star through the eyes of people she dotes and depends on.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Right from the time little Kareena tagged along with her star sister on the sets of her movies to becoming one herself, the siblings have shared a deep bond.

Be it international holidays, casual hangouts, family functions or flaunting their collective love for fashion, Babita and Randhir Kapoor's daughters are thick as thieves and partners in crime.

Soha Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sister-in-laws and yummy mummies Soha and Kareena are pretty supportive of one another.

Back when the author of The Perils of Being Moderately Famous discovered she was pregnant with daughter Inaaya, Kareena -- who had delivered Taimur recently -- was more than happy to share her knowledge and experience.

Glimpses of their glamorous beach vacation with respective kids and spouses are abundant proof of their warm relationship.

Amrita Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

Movies, workouts, spas, getaways, parties, play dates and pouting selfies, Kareena and Amrita's BFF equation is stuff Betty and Veronica double digests are made of.

Malaika Arora Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Isn't it amazing how these two pairs of sisters Karisma-Kareena and Amrita-Malaika get along like a house on fire? #Sistergoals? You bet!

Karan Johar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/ Instagram

KJo's short-lived tiff with Kareena over Kal Ho Naa Ho's remuneration is a thing of the past.

From collaborating on movies to posing for magazine covers to exchanging parenting tips and catching up on tinsel town's hottest gossip, this duo's friendship is 24k gold.

Namrata Purohit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Purohit/Instagram

Almost every other day we see pictures of Kareena walking in and out of her local gym looking fit and fabulous. Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit is the secret behind those wow appearances.

Rujuta Diwekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram

Credited for Kareena's size zero and healthy post-pregnancy weight loss, Rujuta Diwekar is most impressed by her celebrity client's enthusiasm.

Not only did she dedicate her book Pregnancy Notes to Kareena but also got her to write in a foreword.

Manish Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Frequent showstopper and one of the biggest endorsers of his designs, Manish Malhotra calls Kareena his muse for a reason.

On screen the trendy pink lehenga he created for her fashion forward Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is part of pop culture references courtesy films like Aisha and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Pompy Hans

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pompy Hans/Instagram

Hair stylist Purshottam 'Pompy' Hans is responsible for Kareena's stylish tresses in Kambakth Ishq, Talaash, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, to name a few.

But their rapport extends beyond work too what with the actress throwing him a birthday surprise or showing up at his newly purchased apartment for dinner.

'She's beautiful inside out,' gushes Pompy who once dropped Priyanka Chopra to accommodate Bebo.

Rhea Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Hubby Saif Ali Khan has her name tattooed on his wrist, her Udta Punjab co-star Alia Bhatt calls Kareena an inspiration, her Ki & Ka hero Arjun Kapoor is her biggest fan and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor waited for her to have Taimur until she could shoot again.

Bottomline: Kareena Kapoor Khan 'sabki favourite hai.'