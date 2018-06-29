PIX: Alia Bhatt watches Sanju with Ranbir

June 29, 2018 13:46 IST

Bollywood queues up to watch Sanju.

After screening Sanju on Wednesday, the makers held more special screenings of the film the next day at the Yash Raj Studios as well as at PVR Juhu.

Ranbir Kapoor was present at both screenings, despite other social engagements.

Alia Bhatt makes sure to support Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir, deep in thought.

Sanjay Dutt watches the film yet again!

'Circuit' from the Munnabhai series, Arshad Warsi.

Aamir Khan, who wanted to play the title role in Sanju, with his son Junaid.

Kiran Rao arrives in her new look.

Aamir's Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Anupama Chopra, Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, with their son Agni and ...

Their daughter Zuni.

Director Umesh Shukla.

Zaheer Khan, the cricket star.

Sagarika Ghatge.

Shabana Azmi.

A R Rahman.

Subhash Ghai with wife Rehana.

Jaaved Jaaferi.

His daughter Alaviaa.

Imtiaz Ali.

Avinash Gowariker.

Anu Malik, who composed the memorable score for Munnabhai MBBS.

Ram Madhvani.

Ronnie Screwvala.

Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Pradeep Sarkar with his wife.

Meghna Gulzar, the first woman director to score a Rs 100 crore hit with Raazi.

Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir with action director Sham Kaushal. Sham's son Vicky plays Ranbir's best friend in Sanju.

Manjeet Hirani with son Vir.

Paresh Rawal with son Aniruddh.

Sunidhi Chauhan.

Rukhsar Rehman with daughter Aisha.

RJ Archana Pania.

Anjan Srivastav with wife Madhu.

Sukhwinder Singh.

Sonu Nigam.

Sayaji Shinde.

Papon with wife Shweta Mishra Mahanta.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar