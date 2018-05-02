PIX: Aishwarya, Abhishek, Ranbir watch 102 Not Out

May 02, 2018 12:49 IST

It's movie night for these filmi folk.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's fun film, 102 Not Out, is up for release on May 4, and a special screening was held in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan attended with family and friends.

Gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan anf Abhishek Bachchan.

How sweet! Abhishek escorts his maternal grandma Indira Bhaduri, whose late husband Tarun Coomar Bhaduri was a well-known journalist.

WATCH the stars arrive for 102 Not Out.

Kunal Kapoor, whose wife Namrata Bachchan is Abhishek's first cousin.

Director Goldie Behl, Abhishek's childhood buddy.

Sikander Kher, another of Abhi's close pals.

Ranbir Kapoor.

The writers behind Ranbir's new film, Sanju: Professor Abhijat Joshi and Director Rajkumar Hirani.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra who has produced Sanju.

Writer-director Milap Zaveri.

Ram Madhvani, who directed Neerja.

Bunty Walia, who is close to Abhishek.

R Balki and Rajkumar Hirani flank 102 Not Out Director Umesh Shukla.

Jimit Trivedi plays an important part in the film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar