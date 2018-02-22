PIX: Aamir-Kiran party with Zaira Wasim

February 22, 2018 15:21 IST

It's time to celebrate with the Secret Superstar team!

Four months after its release, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar continues to go from strength to strength.

The film, which released on October 19 last year, received a warm welcome in India. It's now basking in the love China has showered on it.

"Some of my films have released in China and I've realised their emotional frequency is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel that when we watch their films, we too will like them." Aamir Khan told PTI at the success party of the film on February 21 in Mumbai.

The film's cast arrived in full force, enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

Pictures from the success party:

Aamir Khan arrives with wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir is sporting his Thugs Of Hindostan look; the film is nearing completion and will be wrapped up in Rajasthan by the end of March.

"I am going abroad for a few days. Once I am back, we will resume shooting the climax in Rajasthan," Aamir told PTI.

Last year, pictures of Aamir and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan were leaked from the film set.

"Ideally, the pictures should not have been leaked," Aamir said. "My look is still (being) kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film. That will be out with the poster.

Thugs Of Hindostan, which is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Advait Chandan, who directed Secret Superstar, joins his producers.

Zaira Wasim, who plays the secret superstar, looks sunny in her yellow dress.

Zaira gets clicked with Meghna Mishra, the voice behind the superb songs in the film.

Meher Vij was only 31 when she played Zaira's mother in Secret Superstar. And what an amazing job she did!

She's seen here with husband Manav -- you may recall seeing him in Udta Punjab and Phillauri.

Raj Arjun played the abusive husband to Meher's Najma.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Eight-year-old Kabir Sajid Sheikh arrives with his mother. He played Zaira's cute brother in the film.

Photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Tirth Sharma helped Zaira achieve her dreams in Secret Superstar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar