Nick Jonas smitten by his lady in red

October 24, 2018 11:36 IST

These lovebirds can't get enough of each other.

Unless you have been living in space, you'd know that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are head over heels.

Glance through their Instagram account and you'd know how mushy Nick and PeeCee are.

A couple of nanoseconds (that is how rapidly this couple posts Instapic :))), Priyanka posted a pic and captioned it, 'Bae @nickjonas'.

Nick was quick to respond: 'REEEDDDD DRESSSS'.

Priyanka is peripatetic as always.

One morning, she is is in London shooting for her first Bollywood film after Bajirao Mastani, The Sky Is Pink.

The next morning, she is in New York for the Michael Kors fashion show.

There is also talk that a fortnight after the Dippy-Rannu shaadi, Nick and Priyanka will have an Udaipur wedding.

That gives India's rich and beautiful folks enough time to get their act together for the wedding of the year: When Isha Ambani weds Anand Piramal.

Beyonce no less has been signed on to perform at Isha's wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram