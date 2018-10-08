Nana Patekar: What was true then remains true today

October 08, 2018 18:49 IST

Nana Patekar sticks to his stand regarding Tanushree Dutta's allegations against him.

Nana Patekar has once again denied he misbehaved with Tanushree Dutta on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, calling her allegation a 'lie'.

In a recent television interview, Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a song for Horn Ok Pleassss.

"I said this 10 years ago too. What was true then remains true today. My legal team has asked me not to speak. Otherwise, why will I not speak to you guys?" Patekar told reporters in Mumbai.

Patekar, who was to hold a press conference, briefly addressed the media at his residence in suburban Mumbai, saying he could not talk in detail about the case.

"I will follow what my lawyer has said. So please pardon me," he added.

The 67-year-old actor's lawyer has sent Dutta a legal notice.

Dutta has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Patekar, Choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the director and producer of the 2008 film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar