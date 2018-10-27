rediff.com

Mandira Bedi steps out for a cause

October 27, 2018 17:12 IST

Glam night with a difference for these filmi folk.

Bollywood stepped out for a charitable event on Friday, looking glamorous as usual.

Magic Bus, an NGO that moves children and youth out of poverty by nurturing them on a journey from childhood to livelihood, held an auction to raise funds.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Adhuna Akhtar with a guest.

 

Tara Sharma with her husband Roopak Saluja.

 

Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha.

 

Anaita Shroff with husband Homi Adajania.

 

The Vamps are in town!

 

Dino Morea.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.

