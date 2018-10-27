Mandira Bedi steps out for a cause

Glam night with a difference for these filmi folk.
Bollywood stepped out for a charitable event on Friday, looking glamorous as usual.
Magic Bus, an NGO that moves children and youth out of poverty by nurturing them on a journey from childhood to livelihood, held an auction to raise funds.
Mandira Bedi.
Adhuna Akhtar with a guest.
Tara Sharma with her husband Roopak Saluja.
Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha.
Anaita Shroff with husband Homi Adajania.
The Vamps are in town!
Dino Morea.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.
