Mandira Bedi steps out for a cause

October 27, 2018 17:12 IST

Glam night with a difference for these filmi folk.

Bollywood stepped out for a charitable event on Friday, looking glamorous as usual.

Magic Bus, an NGO that moves children and youth out of poverty by nurturing them on a journey from childhood to livelihood, held an auction to raise funds.

Mandira Bedi.

Adhuna Akhtar with a guest.

Tara Sharma with her husband Roopak Saluja.

Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha.

Anaita Shroff with husband Homi Adajania.

The Vamps are in town!

Dino Morea.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar.