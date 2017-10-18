Lessons from Bollywood: How to light up a Diwali party

Last updated on: October 18, 2017 18:57 IST

All the inspiration you need from the B-town divas.

Whether it's food or fashion, Diwali is one festival that allows you to go all out without any restriction.

You can deck up in gorgeous traditional outfits matched with exquisite jewellery for the multiple parties on your social calendar this season.

If you are confused about which direction to take, let Bollywood inspire you on how to to look your glamorous best.

Watch. Follow. Learn. And you are good to go :) Happy Diwali!

The hair, the earrings, the lipstick and the armlet -- that's all the jewellery you'll need for your big evening.

Combine your ghagra choli with a gorgeous neck piece, long earrings and hair neatly left open. We bet all eyes will be on you only.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

A long sheer jacket over a your ghagra-choli will give your outfit that extra pizzaz!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram



Keep it simple, keep it stylish by adding a chunky kada to your wrist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram



You can never go wrong with red during a festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram



Big hoops are a total win-win!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram



Don't want to go completely traditional? Go Indo-Western!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram



A bindi and heavy earrings can give your casual outfit a rich look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram



Add a waist chain to your sari and give it a hatke twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Wear a statement nose ring, it is in vogue. Don't miss the clutch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram



Go desi... weave a gajra into your hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Smokey eyes, a black sari, gold earrings, a neatly tied bun... people will find it hard to look away!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Ear cuffs to your rescue if you don't want to ditch the chunky earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

That's one sari look you must try. Pretty sexy, we must say.

Photograph: Courtesy PR Pundit

You can never go wrong with ivory!

Match your outfit with your jewellery; it always works.