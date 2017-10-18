Lessons from Bollywood: How to light up a Diwali party

All the inspiration you need from the B-town divas.
Whether it's food or fashion, Diwali is one festival that allows you to go all out without any restriction.
You can deck up in gorgeous traditional outfits matched with exquisite jewellery for the multiple parties on your social calendar this season.
If you are confused about which direction to take, let Bollywood inspire you on how to to look your glamorous best.
Watch. Follow. Learn. And you are good to go :) Happy Diwali!
The hair, the earrings, the lipstick and the armlet -- that's all the jewellery you'll need for your big evening.
Combine your ghagra choli with a gorgeous neck piece, long earrings and hair neatly left open. We bet all eyes will be on you only.
A long sheer jacket over a your ghagra-choli will give your outfit that extra pizzaz!
Keep it simple, keep it stylish by adding a chunky kada to your wrist.
You can never go wrong with red during a festival.
Big hoops are a total win-win!
Don't want to go completely traditional? Go Indo-Western!
A bindi and heavy earrings can give your casual outfit a rich look.
Add a waist chain to your sari and give it a hatke twist.
Wear a statement nose ring, it is in vogue. Don't miss the clutch.
Go desi... weave a gajra into your hair.
Smokey eyes, a black sari, gold earrings, a neatly tied bun... people will find it hard to look away!
Ear cuffs to your rescue if you don't want to ditch the chunky earrings.
That's one sari look you must try. Pretty sexy, we must say.
You can never go wrong with ivory!
Match your outfit with your jewellery; it always works.
this
Comment
article