Janhvi roots for her Dhadak co-star Ishaan

Last updated on: April 19, 2018 17:02 IST

The Dhadak team was in full strength to watch Beyond The Clouds

A special screening of Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

The lead pair, Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan were present and their families and friends were around to cheer for them.

Ishaan gets wacky while Malvika looks -- ahem -- rather stern.

One with the family: Left to right: Well-known cinematographer K U Mohanan -- Malavika's dad -- Ishaan, his mom, dancer-actress Neelima Azeem, Malavika, Beena Mohanan (in the peach outfit), Malavika's mum.

Neelima Azeem -- whose elder son Shahid Kapoor we all know -- with lil' Ishaan, whose performance in Beyond The Clouds impressed our critic.

Gauri Shinde and R Balki with Ishaan.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan's Dhadak co-star.

Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi's sister, with Balki and Gauri Shinder.

Satish Kaushik with Makid Majidi, Rajesh Khattar, Ishaan's dad, Ramesh Sippy, Neelima Azeem and Kiran Juneja.

Boney Kapoor with Gauri Shinde.

Ishaan with his Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

Girish Kumar.

Shibani Kashyap with husband Rajiv Roda.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar