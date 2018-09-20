'I won't be wearing a swimsuit in the Bigg Boss house'

'Although I have been working in the industry for two decades, people don’t know me well. They think I am snooty and an introvert.'
Nehha Pendse claims she had her share of apprehensions when she was offered the 12th season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.
"After a lot of thinking, I said yes," she admits.
"I weighed the pros and cons, and the advantage seemed stronger. That doesn’t mean there are no cons; I am aware of what can happen to my image!" she grins.
"There are certain risks that I have to take and portray myself correctly. I want to make a good name for myself inside the house.”
Nehha, who has acted in films across several languages as well Hindi TV shows like May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, said she wants to show 'her real self' to the world through Bigg Boss.
"Although I have been working in the industry for two decades, people don’t know me well. They think I am snooty and an introvert. Yes, I take time to open up but I'm not snooty. There is a lot more to my personality."
The reality show will be tough, and she's up for the challenge.
"I am an opinionated person and I have my way of putting forth my opinions," she says.
"I don’t believe in fights but this is a place which will be full of that. I have to be wise about it. I will choose my fights and let go of things that cannot be dealt with. I am excited about the weekends so that I can get ready and interact with Salman Khan," she fan-girls.
"Honestly, I don’t know how to cook but I have been taking lessons from my mom since the last few days. I need to learn this skill for my survival because I don’t want to depend on someone to cook for me."
The actress says her mother is a big fan of Bigg Boss and is more excited than her.
"I almost felt like she is going inside the house, not me," Nehha laughs.
Nehha is known for her bold avatar on social media but she's not comfortable wearing a swimsuit on national television.
"I have done major shopping and styling for the show but I won’t be wearing a swimsuit in the Bigg Boss house."
In a recent video on Instagram, Nehha revealed that she is a certified pistol shooter and a pole dancer. Now, that's something most of her fans didn’t know!
