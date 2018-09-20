'I won't be wearing a swimsuit in the Bigg Boss house'

September 20, 2018 14:05 IST

'Although I have been working in the industry for two decades, people don’t know me well. They think I am snooty and an introvert.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse /Instagram

Nehha Pendse claims she had her share of apprehensions when she was offered the 12th season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

"After a lot of thinking, I said yes," she admits.

"I weighed the pros and cons, and the advantage seemed stronger. That doesn’t mean there are no cons; I am aware of what can happen to my image!" she grins.

"There are certain risks that I have to take and portray myself correctly. I want to make a good name for myself inside the house.”

Nehha, who has acted in films across several languages as well Hindi TV shows like May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, said she wants to show 'her real self' to the world through Bigg Boss.

"Although I have been working in the industry for two decades, people don’t know me well. They think I am snooty and an introvert. Yes, I take time to open up but I'm not snooty. There is a lot more to my personality."

The reality show will be tough, and she's up for the challenge.

"I am an opinionated person and I have my way of putting forth my opinions," she says.

"I don’t believe in fights but this is a place which will be full of that. I have to be wise about it. I will choose my fights and let go of things that cannot be dealt with. I am excited about the weekends so that I can get ready and interact with Salman Khan," she fan-girls.

"Honestly, I don’t know how to cook but I have been taking lessons from my mom since the last few days. I need to learn this skill for my survival because I don’t want to depend on someone to cook for me."

The actress says her mother is a big fan of Bigg Boss and is more excited than her.

"I almost felt like she is going inside the house, not me," Nehha laughs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nehha Pendse /Instagram

Nehha is known for her bold avatar on social media but she's not comfortable wearing a swimsuit on national television.

"I have done major shopping and styling for the show but I won’t be wearing a swimsuit in the Bigg Boss house."

In a recent video on Instagram, Nehha revealed that she is a certified pistol shooter and a pole dancer. Now, that's something most of her fans didn’t know!