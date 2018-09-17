PIX: Shriya, Hansika shine at the SIIMA awards

September 17, 2018 19:09 IST

A grand affair, this!

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), held in Dubai over the weekend, had quite a few stars walking the red carpet. We bring you glimpses:

Shriya Saran.

Hansika Motwane.

Keerthy Suresh.

Malini Karthikeyan.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Sanjanaa Galrani.

Shanvi Shrivastava won the Best Actress for the Kannada film, Taarak.

Shubra Aiyappa.

Anjali.

Archana Veda.

Bhumika Chawla with husband Bharat Thakur.

Bhumika won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the Telugu film, MCA.

Eesha Rebba.

Ekta Rathod won the Best Debutant Actress for the Kannada film, Silliconn Valley.

Kalyani Priyadarshni won the Best Debutant Actress for the Telugu film, Hello.

Madhu Priya won the Best Playback Singer for the Telugu film, Fidaa. Here she is with husband Mangi Srikanth.

Malvika Sharma.

Nikki Galrani.

Prajna.

Rana Daggubati won Entertainer of the Year for films like Baahubali: The Conclusion, The Ghazi Attack and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Shruthi Hariharan won the Best Actress Critics's Award for the film, Beautiful Manasugalu.

The Best Music Director award went to M M Keervani for Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Nabha Natesh.

Aishwarya Lekshmi won the Best Actress for the Malayalam film, Mayaanadhi.

Asha Sharath.

Vikram.

Nikhil Gowda.

Samyukta Hegde.

Seiya Gautam.

Senthil Kumar won the Best Cinematographer award for Baahubali: The Conclusion. He's seen with wife Ruhee.

Sharath Kumar with wife Radhika.

The Best Lyricist Telugu award went to Suddala Ashok Teja. He arrived with wife Nirmala.

Vijay Raghvendra.

Vishnu Induri and Brinda Prasad.

Nandamuri Balakrishna won the Best Actor Critics award for the Telugu film, Gautamiputra Satakarni.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to P Susheela.