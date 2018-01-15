January 15, 2018 15:33 IST

'Nothing was a drama in the house, everything was real. Even I was real on the show.'



IMAGE: Shilpa's mother gets tearful.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde may have had a fallout with television producer Vikas Gupta over her show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, but she is open to working with him.

Gupta, who was the programming head of &TV channel on which Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai was aired, was alleged to be one of those instrumental in Shinde's exit from the show.

The popular television actress showed her anger towards Gupta in the initial days of Bigg Boss 11, which according to Gupta was 'torturous'.

Host Salman Khan pointed out that though the banter between them looked entertaining, they have to let go of their past. Since then, the two became cordial with each other.

During a task inside the Bigg Boss house, Shinde promised to work with Gupta.

"He had spoken to me about working with him and I told him I don't want to do a TV show. I told him I will work for two days or so. He is working on a Web series so I was like okay. It was no joke, I will definitely work with him," Shinde says.



IMAGE: 'I don't want to get into any character.'

She worked on quite a few daily soaps till Bigg Boss happened which, according to her, gave her a platform to show who she was in real life.

"I don't want to get into any character, I have come out of it. I have become Shilpa Shinde now," she adds.



IMAGE: 'Hina often told me I am over-confident. But I have always said that I have trust my fans and myself.'

The finale saw a tough fight between Shinde and Hina Khan.

"I had wanted Hina to be there with me for the finale and that I should win. Nothing was a drama in the house, everything was real. Even I was real on the show," says Shinde.

The winner of the reality show is decided by the number of votes a contestant gets. But this season saw live voting as well.

"I was not scared as I trust my fans. She often told me I am over-confident. But I have always said I trust my fans and myself," Shinde adds.



IMAGE: 'If I was angry, I showed my anger. When I was happy, I laughed.'

Termed as 'Devi' and 'Maa' by contestants like Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, Shinde was mostly seen in the kitchen area on the show.

She faced a lot of criticism from fellow contestants for not being active while performing tasks.

Shinde says she did not deliberately act good for the cameras.

"I was myself. If I was angry, I showed my anger. When I was happy, I laughed. Life is very short, you don't know what will happen tomorrow, so why fight? One can fool someone in a loving way," she explains.

Describing her journey on the show as a dream, she says no situation is created in the house, people only watch what the contestants do.

Shinde took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 44 lakh, which she plans to share with her loved ones.

After being locked in the house for 105 days with strangers, Shilpa Shinde now wants to spend time with family.