September 28, 2018 15:37 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha have come out in Tanushree Dutta's support.

IMAGE: Tanushree Dutta. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss 10 years ago.

The actor, a former Miss India-Universe who is now based in the United States, also charged that Patekar had the tacit support of the film's makers.

In a lengthy Twitter post, journalist Janice Sequeira narrated her account of the incident, provoking many from the Hindi film industry to react to Tanushree's allegations.

'This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today,' Farhan wrote alongside Sequeira's account of the incident.

'Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not and her story hasn't changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned,' Farhan added.

'Agreed... The world needs to #BelieveSurviviors,' Priyanka commented on Farhan's post.

Richa Chadha praised Dutta for being courageous to open up about the harassment she faced during her time in films.

'It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity. What happened to her on set was intimidation. Her only fault was she didn't back down -- takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta,' Richa wrote.

Twinkle Khanna said a healthy working environment is a fundamental right.

'Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us,' Twinkle wrote re-tweeting the same post shared by Farhan.

Film-maker Hansal Mehta said he was proud of Tanushree but was 'cynical' about the results.

'Will this also die a natural death with no formal complaint, no proper investigation and no punitive action against the predator if he is found guilty? Honestly, I am cynical about the outcome. These offenders go scot free because our outrage is short-lived. #TanushreeDutta'

'We must stop asking 'what did you about it then' and start asking 'what can we do about it now'. It's now or never,' Hansal wrote.

Sharing a video interview of Tanushree, Swara Bhasker said '#IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta.'

Screenplay writer Apurva Asrani said he was sad that not many people from the industry have come out in Tanushree's support.

'Sad. My people don't think twice about raising their voice for the West's #MeToo movement, but sit silent-promoting each other's films, whilst #TanushreeDutta fights a lone battle against #NanaPatekar. Too many skeletons in too many closets. A #HouseOfCards waiting to collapse... Apurva tweeted.

'Hope this is the beginning of the end of sexual harassment in Bollywood,' actor-anchor Shruti Seth wrote. 'I hope more women find courage to call out their perpetrators. Bravo #TanushreeDutta.'

Salman Khan evaded a direct answer when asked about Tanushree's allegation.

'I am not aware of this. Let me understand what is happening. We will see. What is going on as I am not aware of what you are talking,' Salman said.

Nana Patekar, who had denied the claims at a press conference when Tanushree raised the issue in 2008, remains unreachable despite several attempts to contact him for his version of what had happened.