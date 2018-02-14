Ekta-Imtiaz to recreate Laila Majnu

February 14, 2018 15:19 IST

Ekta and Imtiaz's Laila Majnu will need great music if it is to make a mark with the millennials.

So we'd like to know who the duo have assigned the music to?

Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have teamed up to recreate an epic love story.

The movie mogul and the thoda hatke director are making Laila-Majnu with two newcomers.

Ekta confirmed the news with a tweet: 'Excited to recreate the epic love story, #LailaMajnu with master storyteller Imtiaz Ali. @balajimotionpic #ImtiazAlisLailaMajnu #LailaMajnuOn4thMay.'

Imtiaz will not direct, but co-produce the movie which marks his brother Sajid Ali's directorial debut.

Laila Majnu releases on May 4.

More than 41 years ago -- in November 1976-- H S Rawail, the man who directed Mere Mehboob, released Laila Majnu with Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeeta playing the lead roles.

That film had terrific music composed by Madan Mohan, and Jaidev who took over after Madan Mohan passed away.

Ekta and Imtiaz's Laila Majnu will need great music if it is to make a mark with the millennials. So we'd like to know who the duo have assigned the music to?

A R Rahman is our guess.