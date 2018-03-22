Are you glad Urmila's back?

Last updated on: March 22, 2018 15:50 IST

Good to see you, Urmila.

Urmila Matondkar is back.

The actress will be seen in a song, Bewafa Beauty, in Abhinay Deo's Blackmail.

Urmila was last seen on the big screen in 2008, in the forgettable EMI: Liya Hai To Chukana Padega.

Bewafa Beauty is set in a bar, and Urmila plays a bar dancer.

Irrfan, who deals with an unfaithful wife in Blackmail, narrates his life's twists and turns to a friend at the bar.

The quirky thriller boasts an ensemble cast -- Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh and Gajraj Rao among others. It releases on April 6.

Urmila has done some amazing dance numbers. Remember Chamma Chamma (China Gate), Kambhakt Ishq (Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya), Tanha Tanha (Rangeela)?

