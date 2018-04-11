All you want to know about Students Of The Year 2

April 11, 2018 17:30 IST

Are you ready for the Batch of 2018?

Subhash K Jha reports.

Karan Johar has unveiled his plans for Student Of The Year 2.

Tiger Shroff will play the male lead, and there will be two very pretty young women opposite him: Ananya Panday and singer-dancer Tara Sutaria.

The film will be directed by Punit Malhotra, not Karan who directed the first Student of The Year.

Says a source in the know, "After Karan finalised Tiger as the male lead, it was decided that there would be two girls opposite him."

The first SOTY had one heroine (Alia Bhatt) and two heroes (Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan).

"Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's names were red herrings thrown to generate curiosity. Ananya and Tara were locked in months ago," reveals the source.

SOTY releases on November 23.

Tiger, fresh from the blockbuster success of Baaghi 2, steps into his next sequel.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday's elder daughter Ananya is ready for showbiz!

The other leading lady Tara Sutaria is a singer of some note.

Are *you* looking forward to Student Of The Year 2? We certainly are.