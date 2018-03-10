All you want to know about Dabangg 3

March 10, 2018 17:19 IST

For starters, Prabhu Deva will direct the third installment in the hit franchise.

For months, there has been speculation on Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan and Dabangg 3.

Prabhu Deva speaks about it for the first time.

"I was in Mumbai to finalise the details," he says. "Yes, I am directing Dabangg 3 for Salman and Arbaaz Khan."

"We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3, there was no question of saying no," he adds, referring to their 2009 film, Wanted, which had given a new lease of life to Salman's career after a series of box office duds.

"The biggest of superstars go through ups and downs in their career. Salman is Salman. Flops or hits don't matter to his career," says Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu says he hasn't seen the earlier films in the franchise.

"I'd like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman's Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop's role," he says.

As for the rest, nothing changes.

"Everything, including the cast, remains the same -- Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz... The music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything else in Dabangg is unchanged."

Dabangg 3 will be Sonakshi's fifth film with Prabhu Deva.

"Sonakshi and I share a comfort level. Salman bhai is comfortable with everyone in the team. I think we will have fun making this film."

The last time Prabhu Deva worked in Mumbai was for the Akshay Kumar film, Singh Is Bliing, in 2015.