10 Reasons Why We Love Rani Mukerji!

Happy birthday, Rani!
The gorgeous Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday today, March 21.
There are many, many reasons to celebrate her; after all, she's given us so many reasons to fall in love with her!
The Bengali actress returns from her maternity leave with Yash Raj's Hichki, to be directed by We Are Family director Siddharth Malhotra.
Meanwhile, here's why we love Rani!
Her Eyes
Her hazel eyes speak volumes and keep ours fixated on them!
Her Voice
Her husky voice is one of her USPs.
And to think it was dubbed in one of her earliest hits!
Her Talent
She's a powerhouse of talent, and there's a whole filmography to prove that.
Her Sexiness
When the role requires it, Rani knows just how to turn on the heat!
Her Smile
Rani knows just how to make a smile look extra nice.
Her Expressions
It's not just the eyes doing the talking. Rani knows how important facial expressions are.
Her Dance
Rani just knows how to shake her hips.
Her Action
Don't underestimate the power of this Mardaani.
Her ramp walk
She can set the ramp on fire with her poise and confidence.
Her chemistry with co-stars
Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan or even Vivek Oberoi, she knows how to keep sizzle alive!
