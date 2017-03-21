10 Reasons Why We Love Rani Mukerji!

Last updated on: March 21, 2017 18:27 IST

Happy birthday, Rani!

The gorgeous Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday today, March 21.

There are many, many reasons to celebrate her; after all, she's given us so many reasons to fall in love with her!

The Bengali actress returns from her maternity leave with Yash Raj's Hichki, to be directed by We Are Family director Siddharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, here's why we love Rani!

Her Eyes

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa

Her hazel eyes speak volumes and keep ours fixated on them!





Her Voice

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli

Her husky voice is one of her USPs.

And to think it was dubbed in one of her earliest hits!





Her Talent

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Black

She's a powerhouse of talent, and there's a whole filmography to prove that.





Her Sexiness

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Aiyyaa

When the role requires it, Rani knows just how to turn on the heat!





Her Smile

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Rani knows just how to make a smile look extra nice.





Her Expressions

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Mangal Pandey



It's not just the eyes doing the talking. Rani knows how important facial expressions are.





Her Dance

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli

Rani just knows how to shake her hips.





Her Action

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

Don't underestimate the power of this Mardaani.





Her ramp walk

IMAGE: Rani walking the ramp at Late Yash Chopra's 81st birth anniversary . Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

She can set the ramp on fire with her poise and confidence.





Her chemistry with co-stars

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan or even Vivek Oberoi, she knows how to keep sizzle alive!