How to lead a stress-free life

Last updated on: April 07, 2018 13:05 IST

Eat in moderation. Walk for 40 minutes. Surround yourself with positive people.

On World Health Day, Dr Manorma Bhutani, director at Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme explains how women can lead a healthy life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On the occasion of World Health Day, it is important that we reiterate the importance of health for women.

Especially when all they do is look after everyone’s well-being and neglect their own health.

Being the anchor at work and home, it often becomes difficult for women to balance health in between. But it is not impossible.

Here are simple things women can do to stay healthy without much effort:

Follow a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle automatically helps in leading a happy and fit life.

This includes a routine of sleeping and waking up early, taking maximum 7 to 8 hours of sleep and not going against the natural rhythm of your body.

Exercise

Having a mix of cardio, yoga and weight training works wonders for women.

Introducing 40 minutes of brisk walking in open air to your daily routine.

It not only boosts your confidence, it helps in preventing osteoporosis, heart ailments, cancer and diabetes

Stress

Stress is one of the major issues which escalates health problems.

Indian women have too much on their plates and want to juggle it all.

Stress can have significant health consequences.

Researches have shown us that stress can lead to infertility, to higher risks of depression, anxiety and heart diseases.

Find the stress-reduction method that works for you and stick with it."

Diet

Moderation is the key.

It doesn't mean you have to forego your favorite glass of wine or a piece of chocolate cake now and then.

Get a mix of lean proteins, healthy fats, smart carbs, and fibre.

Avoid foods rich in sugar as a major content like chocolates, aerated drinks, juices, ice creams and sweets

Health checks

The most neglected part of Indian women is a periodic health check. Do prioritise it.

Right from puberty to menopause, a constant check is necessary.

Opt for an annual health check as soon as you reach 40. Get a regular PAPsmear test done.

Regular vaccinations

For all the women, it is important to get vaccinated timely.

Vaccinations such as HPV, Hepatitis B etc are recommended. Also, if any woman is on medication they should not skip it.

Menstrual hygiene

Talking about health checks and vaccinations, a proper menstrual hygiene maintenance is important too. You should visit your gynaecologist regularly to ensure everything is fine.

Sleep

Sleep needs differ, but if you have trouble getting out of bed, tire easily, or have trouble concentrating, you likely aren't getting enough sleep.

Recent studies suggest this can put you at greater risk of heart disease and psychological problems.

Sex

For women who are sexually active, it is important to understand why safe sex should be practiced.

Don't ignore the importance of contraception and family planning. Effective use of contraception will help reduce the risk of STDs and HIV Aids.

Smile often

When you feel happy within, your face glows too.

Keep up the smile always.

Make sure you are surrounded by a group of people who share positive vibes. It eventually leads to a happier environment.