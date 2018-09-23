In pix: India's beautiful landmarks

September 23, 2018 10:15 IST

Rediff readers shared these fascinating #India-Photos from their travels. You can share yours too.

The Hawa Mahal in Jaipur snapped by Swaminathan Sivaraman

Arjun More sent us this photograph of New Palace in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The palace was constructed in 1884.

One of the seven world wonders. An immense mausoleum of white marble, writes Jitendra Patil of this image of Taj Mahal.

Debmalya Mazumder fell in love with this landmark in Mumbai -- the Gateway of India.

That's an 8th century Shiva temple in Pattadakkal complex in Karnataka, says Palanki Narayana.

An inside view of the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu as shared by Swaminathan Sivaraman.

Debmalya also captured Mumbai's heritage Taj hotel at night.

'A luxury to life and a fulfillment to eyes!' he captioned it.

