rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » In pix: India's beautiful landmarks

In pix: India's beautiful landmarks

September 23, 2018 10:15 IST

Rediff readers shared these fascinating #India-Photos from their travels. You can share yours too.

India photos

The Hawa Mahal in Jaipur snapped by Swaminathan Sivaraman

India photos

Arjun More sent us this photograph of New Palace in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The palace was constructed in 1884.

India photos

One of the seven world wonders. An immense mausoleum of white marble, writes Jitendra Patil of this image of Taj Mahal.

India photos

Debmalya Mazumder fell in love with this landmark in Mumbai -- the Gateway of India.

India photos

That's an 8th century Shiva temple in Pattadakkal complex in Karnataka, says Palanki Narayana.

India photos

An inside view of the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu as shared by Swaminathan Sivaraman.

India photos

Debmalya also captured Mumbai's heritage Taj hotel at night.
'A luxury to life and a fulfillment to eyes!' he captioned it.

 Follow this link to post the best of your #India-Photos and we will publish them right here on Rediff.com!

You can see all the published photographs here!

Disclaimer: The photographs featured in this series are, to the best of our knowledge, original entries submitted by readers.

Rediff.com does not assume any responsibility for their originality.

Tags: India
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use