Want to swim with turtles?

September 08, 2018 09:30 IST

Move over kangaroos! There's more to the Australia you can discover.

The Commonwealth Games may be over, but Australia recently launched a campaign to attract more travellers to the island country.

The UnDiscover Australia campaign is targetted at India, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

If you are planning a trip to the country anytime soon, here are some exciting adventures people have shared.

Australia is full of surprises. You can never predict what you'll see when you step out.

Like here, a visitor was greeted by this turtle at Cape Range National Park.

Photograph: Mitch Cox for Tourism Australia/Instagram

Can you resist paddling in these blue green waters?

You can also explore rugged limestone ridges, deep canyons along the way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tourism Australia/Instagram

Now that's some colourblocking by nature.

Imagine camping here in the wilderness.

Kooljaman at Cape Leveque will help you get closer to the Aboriginal culture and even volunteer for environmental change. Photograph: Salty Wings for Tourism Australia/Instagram

Never ridden a horse in water? You can start training at Magnetic Island. Photograph: Kind courtesy travelwithjaz for Tourism Australia/Instagram

If you are lucky, you can cuddle a koala at the Wildlife HQ.

If you don't mind some company at breakfast, these furry guests will keep you busy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim for Tourism Australia/Instagram