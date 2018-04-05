rediff.com

Beyond the Commonwealth Games: The hidden treasures of Australia

Beyond the Commonwealth Games: The hidden treasures of Australia

April 05, 2018 16:00 IST

Missed making it on time for the Commonwealth Games? Fret not! It's never too late to plan a trip to Australia. 

Presenting 7 pics that will make you want to add Australia to your 2018 bucket list.

Take a look!

Australia

Surfers at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach.
Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

 

Australia

Spectators on boats are silhouetted as fireworks shower down from the Sydney Harbour Bridge during an annual fireworks display.
Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

 

Australia

A tourist takes a picture under storm clouds during a camel safari tour alongside the Pacific Ocean on Lighthouse Beach, north of Sydney. 
Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

 

Australia

Uluru is lit by the setting sun in the Northern Territory in central Australia.
Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Australia

The "Three Sisters" rock formation is pictured in the Blue Mountains town of Katoomba, west of Sydney. Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited the site in 2014, during their 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. 
Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

 

Australia

A ferry sails past the Sydney Opera House as smoke from bush fires can be seen above at sunset.
Photograph: David Gray/Reuters 

Australia

Women sunbathe on a warm, spring day at Sydney's Bronte Beach.
Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Australia

Rediff Get Ahead Bureah
