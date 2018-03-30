Summer pix: Have you met these feathered beauties?

March 30, 2018 10:00 IST

We had asked you, dear readers to share your unusual #summer pics.

Prasad Sakharekar from Pune, Maharashtra sent us these pictures.

Prasad spotted these feathered beauties in alert mode at Morachi Chincholi near Pune.

A swarm of seagulls have painted this beach white.

How they waddle in line.

The younger ones are a delight to watch.

Do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

