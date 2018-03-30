Summer pix: Have you met these feathered beauties?

rediff.com

March 30, 2018 10:00 IST

We had asked you, dear readers to share your unusual #summer pics.

Prasad Sakharekar from Pune, Maharashtra sent us these pictures.

summer pic

Prasad spotted these feathered beauties in alert mode at Morachi Chincholi near Pune.

summer pic

A swarm of seagulls have painted this beach white.

summer pic

How they waddle in line.

summer pic

The younger ones are a delight to watch.

Do you have a photograph that best describes the season?

We want you to share your best summer memories with us. You can simply upload them here #Summer Pics.

You may also e-mail your photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: Summer Pics) along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION. We'll carry the best responses right here on Rediff.com.

