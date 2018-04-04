In pix: The stories behind the ruins of Hampi

April 04, 2018 13:50 IST

Rediff readers who visited the heritage site in Karnataka shared these photographs.

You can share your #India-Photos too.

Hampi, or the ruins of Hampi, as it is popularly known, is a place where every stone has a story to tell.

The 700-year-old city in Karnataka was built on the banks of Tungabhadra river.

What you see today, are the ruins of a once-flourishing Vijayanagar Empire, protected by UNESCO, after declaring it a heritage site.

Rediff readers who visited the place shared these photographs.

At Hampi, you'll see plenty of rock structures like these spread across 26 sq km.

There are ruins of temples and royal enclosures.



Photograph: Avyaktam Swarup

Notice the architecture of the stepped bath. It may have been used by the royals or for religious reasons.

It has plenty of aqueducts but no drainage facility.



Photograph: Avyaktam Swarup



Don't miss the massive stone chariots.



Photograph: Avyaktam Swarup



A view of Hampi during monsoon. During summers, it is mostly dry and lacks vegetation.



Photograph: Narasimha Bhat

Aurojyoti Pattnaik captioned this picture: "Krishna Temple in the ruins of Hampi. It was built to commemorate Krishnadevaraya's victory over Udayagiri which is in Odisha."

Follow this link to post the best of your #India-Photos and we will publish them right here on Rediff.com!

You can see all the published photographs here!

Disclaimer: The photographs featured in this series are, to the best of our knowledge, original entries submitted by readers.

Rediff.com does not assume any responsibility for their originality.