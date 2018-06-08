rediff.com

Photos! How you can drink beer and have a bath in it too

June 08, 2018 11:41 IST

It's time to ditch pub crawls for a beer spa, where you can drink and bathe in beer!

Beer yoga is passe. The latest fad is bathing in beer at a beer spa.

It need not just be romantic weekend, BFFs are also heading to these spas that combine two passions: the love for beer and relaxation.

The Beer Spa Granada in Spain, which opened earlier this year, iis a favourite among beer aficinados, as it lets beer lovers soak themselves in tubs filled with beer as they get pampered. 

Take a look!

Beer Spa

Welcome to the Beer Spa Granada in Spain. Photographs: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Beer Spa

Once in, you not only get to relax and rejuvenate, but are also treated mugs filled with Alhambra beer.  

Beer Spa

You can down your stress over beer and relaxing spa sessions.The bath water contains basic ingredients of beer including malt, hops and yeast.

Beer Spa

A masseur gives a massage to a woman with body oil made of hops and yeast.

beer spa

Post the massage session, you get to relax on hay beds and sip some more beer. The hay helps retain the heat in the body. Photograph: Courtesy Beer Spa Spain/Instagram
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
