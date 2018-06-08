Photos! How you can drink beer and have a bath in it too

June 08, 2018 11:41 IST

It's time to ditch pub crawls for a beer spa, where you can drink and bathe in beer!

Beer yoga is passe. The latest fad is bathing in beer at a beer spa.

It need not just be romantic weekend, BFFs are also heading to these spas that combine two passions: the love for beer and relaxation.

The Beer Spa Granada in Spain, which opened earlier this year, iis a favourite among beer aficinados, as it lets beer lovers soak themselves in tubs filled with beer as they get pampered.

Take a look!

Welcome to the Beer Spa Granada in Spain. Photographs: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Once in, you not only get to relax and rejuvenate, but are also treated mugs filled with Alhambra beer .



You can down your stress over beer and relaxing spa sessions.The bath water contains basic ingredients of beer including malt, hops and yeast .

A masseur gives a massage to a woman with body oil made of hops and yeast.