Alia, Ranbir, Varun go plastic-free. What about you?

Last updated on: June 06, 2018 10:08 IST

Everyone's joining #BeatPlasticPollution challenge.

Some time ago, we'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us how you've been dealing with the recent plastic ban in the state.

Seems like the idea is fast catching up on to the stars.

After the success of #FitnessChallenge, it's time for #BeatPlasticPollution.

On World Environment Day, a bunch of celebrities showed the world how to go plastic-free.

Scroll down to check them out:

Meanwhile, you too can join the challenge. All you have to do is:

1. Choose which type of single-use plastic you're ready to replace.

2. Take a selfie with a reusable alternative that you're ready to embrace.

3. Share your selfie on social media with the following #BeatPlasticPollution and #WorldEnvironmentDay and

4. Challenge your friends.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram '#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today!'Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment.'I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life.'Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist,' Alia tweeted.She tagged Dia Mirza who uploaded a video explaining how she switched to bio-degradable sanitary napkins.

Varun Dhawan encouraged citizens to use a plastic bottle crushing machine installed at Juhu beach in Mumbai.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Brahmastra.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram Ayaan Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with these eco-friendly water bottles on the sets of their forthcoming film

'It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution!' Arjun tweeted against this picture.

'I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one.

'It’s convenient & environment friendly.

'Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future,' he wrote.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

'The movement to beat plastic pollution is growing and I urge you to join,' Saina Nehwal wrote sharing a picture of a water bottle.

'You can#BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo on this #WorldEnvironmentDay.

'I would like to challenge my friends to spread this initiative @parupallik @PRANNOYHSPRI @GuruSaiDutt1,' the badminton star said.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram