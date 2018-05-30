Sunny Leone's adorable gift for daughter Nisha

May 30, 2018 14:10 IST

In October last year, the actor started making a crystal piece of art for her daughter. It's complete now.

Sunny Leone may have won a lot of criticism for sharing a photograph of her adopted daughter.

But the actor has moved on and become a lot more protective about Nisha.

Recently she uploaded a video (external link) on Instagram about a special gift she designed for her daughter.

'Remember this post everyone from last Oct?

'7 months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals each laid down by my hand for my daughter Nisha.

'I finally finished it at 1 am last night. I can't believe it's done! Longest it's ever taken me for one piece of art.

"Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!' Sunny wrote.



Photographs: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

'Working on a crystal beaded piece of art for Nisha.

'Every crystal laid down and attached by me.

'One day I hope she asks me about it and I can tell her I made it especially for her :)' Sunny had posted in October 2017.

Sunny certainly adores her l'il one.

'I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world.

'Even if that means giving my life for your safety.

'Every child in the world should feel safe against the evil hurtful people.

'Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!!!!' the actor-model had posted against this candid picture.