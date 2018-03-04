Must read! Jennifer Lopez's touching posts for her twins

Last updated on: March 04, 2018 11:13 IST

She shared the posts for her twins Max and Emme's 10th birthday.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has shared touching posts for her twins Max and Emme's 10th birthday.

Featuring private family pictures and home videos, the 'Amor, Amor, Amor' singer took to social media to dedicate three clips -- one to Emme, one to Max and one about them both -- with heartfelt messages.

'It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever,' the 49-year-old wrote in the caption.

'You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence. you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined. and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces. #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare.'

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme.

For Emme's post, JLo wrote, 'Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...

'And I adore everything about you...

'Your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit...

'Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...

'I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut.'

Max and Emme pose for a photograph.

For Max, who is younger by 11 minutes, Lopez wrote, 'Max you are my heart, my love and my light...

'You brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness...

'Your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world...

'My old soul, my beautiful boy Happy 10th Birthday.

'I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut.'