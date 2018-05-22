rediff.com

Can you spell these words correctly?

May 22, 2018 12:20 IST

Take our quiz on commonly misspelt words.

Modi in China

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

We've all known prime minister Narendra Modi's fascination for acronyms which he often belts out in his speeches.

Some of his popular ones being -- VIKAS: Vidyut (electricity), Kanoon (law) and Sadak (road); TOP: Tomato Onions Potatoes; HIRA: Highway, I-way, Roadway, Airway.

So far so good.

And then NaMo took this fascination to another level at a delegation held in Wuhan, China recently.

In the video available on ANI and Rajya Sabha TV, PM Modi is seen attempting the acronym of an eight-lettered word which did not go down as planned.

Take this spelling quiz given below and tell us if you can spell it right:

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
