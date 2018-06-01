NEET 2018 results to be announced by June 5

June 01, 2018 16:07 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) online.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The NEET 2018 result will be declared in online mode by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by June 5, 2018.

To be released in the form of individual score-cards, the result of NEET will allow candidates to see their All India Rank (AIR), All India Quota Rank (AIQR) and category rank.

Candidates will also be able to check their section-wise as well as overall marks and percentiles and compare it to the general NEET qualifying cut-off marks and percentiles which will be displayed in the result sheet.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted this year on May 6, 2018.

Apart from offering admissions to approximately 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in government, private and deemed institutions across the country, NEET 2018 will also be the sole gateway for admissions to all AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) courses such as BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BYNS and more.

This year, more than 13 lakh candidates had registered for the all India level entrance test.

As is the standard practise, the CBSE had released the NEET official answer keys, OMR answer sheets and test booklet codes of all candidates a few days before the declaration of the results between May 25 and May 27, 2018, candidates were allowed to challenge discrepancies in any of these documents.

The result of NEET 2018 would be published on the basis of the final refined answer key and OMR sheets after all the challenges are processed.

To download NEET results, candidates will be required to visit the official CBSE NEET website, click on the result link and enter their roll number and date of birth in the given fields.

Important dates of NEET 2018 result

Exam activity Dates NEET 2018 May 6, 2018 NEET OMR Sheet and Answer Keys May 25 to May 27, 2018 Declaration of NEET Result By June 5, 2018 NEET AIQ Rank Letter download Second week of June 2018 AIQ Counselling Round One June 12 to June 24, 2018 AIQ Counselling Round Two July 6 to July 12, 2018 State-level Counselling June 25, 2018 onward

Details to be provided in the NEET 2018 Result

Candidates will be able to check the following details in their individual NEET 2018 score-cards:

Candidate's roll number and application number

Personal details such as name, parents' names, gender, date of birth and category

Total marks in NEET

NEET All India Rank

All India Rank for 15 per cent All India Quota seats

Marks obtained in physics, chemistry and biology

Percentile

Qualifying status

NEET category-wise cut-off marks

NEET 2018 Marking Scheme

The candidates will be awarded scores based on the responses entered in the OMR sheet.

A total of 180 questions were asked in NEET, with 45 questions from physics, 45 questions from chemistry and 90 from biology (comprising Botany and Zoology).

Each correct answer will be awarded with 4 marks and each incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of one mark. Therefore, candidates will be given scores out of a total of 720 marks.

What if two candidates score the same marks?

In an exam such as NEET, where lakhs of candidates appear and many end up securing the same score, a pre-determined tie-break criteria is often used to place candidates in the order of merit. From this year onwards, the candidate with lesser wrong answers will be given a higher rank if the preceding tie-breaking steps prove futile.

The final rank is given after the following criteria is followed step-by-step.

Candidates scoring higher in biology will be given a higher rank

If biology marks are same, then the chemistry scores will be used

If both biology and chemistry scores are same, then the candidates with lesser wrong answers will be ranked higher.

If the tie still persists, then the candidate older in age will be given a higher rank.

NEET qualifying percentiles

Only candidates who secure the minimum category-wise percentiles in the NEET result will be eligible for admissions through the exam.

To qualify NEET, general category candidates will need to secure marks in the 50th percentile or above, while OBC/SC/ST candidates will need to secure marks in the 40th percentile or above.

Apart from the qualifying cut-off, a separate admission cut-off will determine admissions chances for aspirants to the medical and dental colleges of their choice.

The cut-off of NEET for qualifying and final admissions varies from year to year.

Candidates can, however, check the previous year cut-offs for qualifying and for admissions to various colleges to estimate their chances of admissions.

What happens after the declaration of NEET Results?

After the result declaration of NEET, candidates will be required to register themselves for participating in the separate counselling processes at All India level, at state level and for deemed and central universities.

With the competition being extremely high for admissions to the list of medical colleges in India accepting NEET UG, candidates should ensure that they adhere to the counselling schedule and process as specified by the various counselling authorities.

The counselling for All India Quota seats in Government medical colleges and for seats in all deemed and central universities will be carried out by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The admissions to state quota seats and to all AYUSH courses will be carried out by the respective state counselling authorities.

The NEET 2018 counselling process by the DGHS is expected to start by June 12 while the states are expected to start their counselling processes by June 25, 2018.