Sush, Hema or Sophie: Who looks sexy in sari?

August 30, 2018 12:30 IST

These celebs rocked the six yard in style. Vote and tell us who wore it best.

Sushmita Sen

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Sushmita Sen defined true gorgeousness in this pant sari she wore for RMKv Silks.

The way she swayed her pallu and twirled, she stole our hearts.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Karisma charmed us in this black sari by Arpita Mehta which she paired with a fitted blouse and an embroidered cape.

Does she look sexy?

Hema Malini

/

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Dream girl Hema Malini took this multi-coloured silk sari to another level with her graciousness.

Designer Sanjukta Dutta must be really proud of this showstopper.

Rasika Duggal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Rasika Duggal and her love for saris is unmatchable.

She wore this handloom creation for Vriksh by Gunjan Jain. Like her sari?

Sophie Choudry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Trust Sophie to give any outfit an international feel.

She wore this black sari with capris and a sleeveless embroidered tunic belted at the hip designed by Sonam and Paras Modi.

Shriya Saran

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Shriya Saran paired her Payal Singhal sari with a ruffled blouse and the result is for you to see.

Hot or not? You tell us.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Finally, we have Amruta Khanvilkar who kept her black sari simple and sexy at the same time.

Would you vote for her?

Take the poll given below and tell us who wore sari best.

Lead image: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

STYLE FIESTA: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018