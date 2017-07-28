rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, lives

How Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, lives

Last updated on: January 09, 2018 18:58 IST

When he is not running Amazon, he buys museums to live in, donates mountains to geeky causes, works on space travel and does film cameos.

Inside the super rich, super cool life of Jeff Bezos.

 

He loves reading
Not surprising considering he started Amazon as an online bookstore and gave us the Kindle.

Bezos Amazon

Photograph: Anthony P Bolante/Reuters

He is a hands-on CEO
From driving a truck in India to riding a Segway in New York City, he's done it all.

Jeff Bezos India

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Segway Bezos

Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

He clearly loves his toys
Whether they involve piloting expensive giant mechanical robots, or breaking in a simple Lego rocket with his children.

Jeff Bezos family

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

Jeff Bezos family

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

He often hangs out with stars
Sponsoring film fests and hosting Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy after-parties.

Bezos Tribeca film fest

Photograph: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

But his fan boy moments are nothing like ours
A little advantage of being super-rich: he secured a cameo in a Star Trek movie!

Bezos Star Trek

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

He believes in the power of the fourth estate
He proves that by buying icons like The Washington Post for $250 million of his own money and doing cool things like a 'digital ribbon cutting' to inaugurate the newspaper's new office.

Bezos Washington Post

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sometimes he likes to buy himself a museum
Paying $23 million in cash for a 27,000-square foot property just so that he'd have a place to stay when travelling away from home -- a $19.1 billion property in Seattle, Washington -- to the 'other' Washington (DC)

Bezos washington dc home

Photograph: Courtesy George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum

Sometimes he likes to donate a mountain
To channel his inner geek and sponsor the construction of the 10,000 year clock.

Bezos innovation

Photograph: David Ryder/Getty Images

And sometimes he just wants to colonise space
A little project that he has been working on with his company Blue Origin.

jeff Bezos

Photograph: Isaiah J Downing/Reuters

Yet, he still enjoys having his wife drive him to work
He famously preferred to ride shotgun in Mackenzie Bezos's Honda Accord long after he became a multimillionaire.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

He plays tennis with the world's richest man
Before casually dethroning him.

Photograph: Jeff Vinnick/Allsport/Getty Images

And he wants to live forever
That buff look he sported at an industry conference earlier this month -- looking nowhere close to the 53-year-old that he is -- could just be the beginning. According to the Daily Mail, 'His investment company has plowed cash into Unity, a Bay area company that hopes to stop the aging process.'

Jeff bezos buff

Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Jeff Bezos, The Washington Post, Mackenzie Bezos, Blue Origin, Amazon
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use