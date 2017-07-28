How Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, lives

Last updated on: January 09, 2018 18:58 IST

When he is not running Amazon, he buys museums to live in, donates mountains to geeky causes, works on space travel and does film cameos.

Inside the super rich, super cool life of Jeff Bezos.

He loves reading

Not surprising considering he started Amazon as an online bookstore and gave us the Kindle.

Photograph: Anthony P Bolante/Reuters

He is a hands-on CEO

From driving a truck in India to riding a Segway in New York City, he's done it all.

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

He clearly loves his toys

Whether they involve piloting expensive giant mechanical robots, or breaking in a simple Lego rocket with his children.

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

He often hangs out with stars

Sponsoring film fests and hosting Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy after-parties.

Photograph: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

But his fan boy moments are nothing like ours

A little advantage of being super-rich: he secured a cameo in a Star Trek movie!

Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter

He believes in the power of the fourth estate

He proves that by buying icons like The Washington Post for $250 million of his own money and doing cool things like a 'digital ribbon cutting' to inaugurate the newspaper's new office.

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sometimes he likes to buy himself a museum

Paying $23 million in cash for a 27,000-square foot property just so that he'd have a place to stay when travelling away from home -- a $19.1 billion property in Seattle, Washington -- to the 'other' Washington (DC)

Photograph: Courtesy George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum

Sometimes he likes to donate a mountain

To channel his inner geek and sponsor the construction of the 10,000 year clock.

Photograph: David Ryder/Getty Images

And sometimes he just wants to colonise space

A little project that he has been working on with his company Blue Origin.

Photograph: Isaiah J Downing/Reuters

Yet, he still enjoys having his wife drive him to work

He famously preferred to ride shotgun in Mackenzie Bezos's Honda Accord long after he became a multimillionaire.

Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

He plays tennis with the world's richest man

Before casually dethroning him.

Photograph: Jeff Vinnick/Allsport/Getty Images

And he wants to live forever

That buff look he sported at an industry conference earlier this month -- looking nowhere close to the 53-year-old that he is -- could just be the beginning. According to the Daily Mail, 'His investment company has plowed cash into Unity, a Bay area company that hopes to stop the aging process.'

Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images