How Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, lives

When he is not running Amazon, he buys museums to live in, donates mountains to geeky causes, works on space travel and does film cameos.
Inside the super rich, super cool life of Jeff Bezos.
He loves reading
Not surprising considering he started Amazon as an online bookstore and gave us the Kindle.
Photograph: Anthony P Bolante/Reuters
He is a hands-on CEO
From driving a truck in India to riding a Segway in New York City, he's done it all.
Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters
Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images
He clearly loves his toys
Whether they involve piloting expensive giant mechanical robots, or breaking in a simple Lego rocket with his children.
Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter
Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter
He often hangs out with stars
Sponsoring film fests and hosting Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmy after-parties.
Photograph: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
But his fan boy moments are nothing like ours
A little advantage of being super-rich: he secured a cameo in a Star Trek movie!
Photograph: Jeff Bezos/Twitter
He believes in the power of the fourth estate
He proves that by buying icons like The Washington Post for $250 million of his own money and doing cool things like a 'digital ribbon cutting' to inaugurate the newspaper's new office.
Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Sometimes he likes to buy himself a museum
Paying $23 million in cash for a 27,000-square foot property just so that he'd have a place to stay when travelling away from home -- a $19.1 billion property in Seattle, Washington -- to the 'other' Washington (DC)
Photograph: Courtesy George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum
Sometimes he likes to donate a mountain
To channel his inner geek and sponsor the construction of the 10,000 year clock.
Photograph: David Ryder/Getty Images
And sometimes he just wants to colonise space
A little project that he has been working on with his company Blue Origin.
Photograph: Isaiah J Downing/Reuters
Yet, he still enjoys having his wife drive him to work
He famously preferred to ride shotgun in Mackenzie Bezos's Honda Accord long after he became a multimillionaire.
Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
He plays tennis with the world's richest man
Before casually dethroning him.
Photograph: Jeff Vinnick/Allsport/Getty Images
And he wants to live forever
That buff look he sported at an industry conference earlier this month -- looking nowhere close to the 53-year-old that he is -- could just be the beginning. According to the Daily Mail, 'His investment company has plowed cash into Unity, a Bay area company that hopes to stop the aging process.'
Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
