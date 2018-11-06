REVEALED! How Rohit Khandelwal lost weight for Mr World

November 06, 2018 08:50 IST

A die-hard foodie, he stuck to oats and boiled veggies to achieve that feat.

Text: Anita Aikara/Rediff.com; Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Photographs: Courtesy Rohit Khandelwal/Instagram

One look at Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal's Instagram pics, it is hard to believe that there was a time when he was overweight.

Yes! You heard it right. From 90 kilos, he lost 8-9 kilos just for the Mr World pageant.

"I was working in DELL as a technical support assistant. I used to have a lot of pastries every break I took. My job was hectic. Today I weigh 74, which is 16 kilos lesser."

"When I got to know that I'll be participating in Mr India, I googled and watched videos about how fit a Mr India or Mr World needs to be," he says.

"The more leaner you are, the better you look on camera."

Rohit ditched his favourite foods for oats and a high-protein diet. "I was having more of boiled vegetables. It took me a year to get into shape."

The former Mr World has launched his app to reveal his fitness secrets with his fans.

"What people see is this good-looking man with six-pack abs. But who is actually the man behind it is what I'm going to show them."

Wonder what he has in his cheat days?

"I cheat once in a while. It is me giving a reward for working out so hard," says Rohit, who is a big foodie with a huge sweet tooth.

After Rohit no Indian has won Mr World.

"I never went there for a competition. It became an adventurous trip. That made the difference," he reveals.

WATCH: This is how Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal stays fit!