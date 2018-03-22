Google doodles Japanese geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi

March 22, 2018 10:06 IST

Katsuko Saruhashi challenged stereotypes when she picked a career in geochemistry.

Google Doodle, on Thursday, honoured Japanese scientist Katsuko Saruhashi on what would have been her 98th birthday.

Born in Tokyo on March 22, 1920, Dr Saruhashi is renowned for her groundbreaking research as a geochemist.

She pursued a hugely successful career in geochemistry at a time when women rarely made headlines in the field.

"There are many women who have the ability to become great scientists. I would like to see the day when women can contribute to science and technology on an equal footing with men," she once said.

Saruhashi developed methodology to accurately determine the carbonic acid substances in natural waters based on water temperature, pH level and chlorinity. The measurements could be made with the help of 'Saruhashi's Table,' which served oceanographers for three decades before being replaced by computers.

"Today on her 98th birthday, we pay tribute to Dr Katsuko Saruhashi for her incredible contributions to science, and for inspiring young scientists everywhere to succeed," Google wrote in its blog.

"A young Katsuko Saruhashi sat in primary school watching raindrops slide down a window and wondered what made it rain. Her journey for answers led her to become the first woman to earn a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957," it added.

Saruhashi died of pneumonia on September 29, 2007 at her home in Tokyo. She was 87.