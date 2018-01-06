rediff.com

The jaw-dropping transformation of Bhumi Pednekar

January 06, 2018 08:50 IST

Not enough has been said about the actress's incredible style evolution.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar in an Anita Dongre creation for her Khush magazine cover shoot late last year.
Photograph: Courtesy Elevate.

 

There isn't much that hasn't been said about Bhumi Pednekar's fat-to-fit story (she famously risked gaining 23 kg for her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha). But not enough has been said about the actress's style evolution since then.

Pednekar, who had a stellar 2017 with hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, seems to up her style game with every appearance on the red carpet (check out her ethereal look at the Virushka reception) and off it.

Thanks to magazines that have featured her on their cover, her impressive evolution has been well-documented.

With Pednekar appearing on the cover of Verve this month, we look back at her journey.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

JANUARY 2018: Bhumi wore outfits designed by Bibu Mohapatra, who famously designed for former US First Lady Michelle Obama, for this cover story.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

DECEMBER 2017: Bhumi wore a Manish Malhotra skirt, a Payal Singhal top and Amrapali jewellery for this one.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

NOVEMBER 2017: The Sabyasachi louboutin was the perfect dash of color for the gold Abraham and Thakore saree.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

OCTOBER 2017: Bhumi channelled her inner Betty Cooper in this Sionnah creation and Eurumme jewellery.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

AUGUST 2017: Bhumi sizzled in a design from Nikhil Thampi's demi-couture collection Sylph.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

FEBRUARY 2016: Bhumi made heads turn with this cover appearance.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

NOVEMBER 2015: And now the throwback to her first ever magazine cover.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Bhumi Pednekar, Bibu Mohapatra, Nikhil Thampi, Sylph, Amrapali
 

