Priyanka is the hottest woman on the planet right now!

Last updated on: June 29, 2018 09:01 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who topped Maxim's Hot 100 India list, feature on the cover of their June/July edition.

Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra graced the Maxim cover, looking stunning in white sheer separates.

Style by Mimi Cuttrell, the actor paired a white bikini with a see-through shirt and rounded off the look with matching trousers.

Mimi was the stylist responsible for the actor's looks at the royal wedding.

The actor was named the magazine's choice for 'the hottest woman on the planet' and has been a winner of 'Maxim Hot 100' for the fourth time.

She had earlier bagged the title in 2011, 2013 and in 2016.

'She's got the talent. She's got the brains and she's definitely got the looks,' wrote Maxim on their Instagram page as their unveiled their cover star for the month.

'Is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, Priyanka Chopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 list and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time?' they added.