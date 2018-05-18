Photos: What the royals wore to their weddings

Last updated on: May 18, 2018 10:56 IST

The Royal Wedding will take place on May 19 at England's Windsor Castle.

While the details of Meghan Markle's wedding dress won't be unveiled until Saturday, we take a look at what other brides wore to their royal weddings.

Part 1: Royal wedding dresses from around the world

Photograph: Robin Utrecht/Reuters

Mabel Wisse Smit and Prince Friso of the Netherlands leave the Oude Kerk after their wedding in Delft, the Netherlands on April 24, 2004.

The bride wanted a memorable wedding dress, so she settled for a double-faced duchess satin gown with long sleeves, a flared skirt and 248 bows.

Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

The train of the wedding dress of Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg is adjusted as she arrives at the Evangelical church for her religious wedding ceremony with Alexander Johannsmann, in Bad Berleburg June 18, 2011.

Her ivory satin gown with a silk organza lining was created by Danish designer Henrik Hviid.

The couple's monogram was embroidered at the bottom of the 3.2 yards train and the veil, made from Irish lace, was first worn by her great-grandmother.

Photograph: Courtesy Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar/Facebook

The scion of Wodeyar royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar entered into a wedlock with Trishika Kumari Singh in a traditional ceremony at the iconic Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru on June 27, 2016.

Trishika is the daughter of Harshvardhan Singh and Maheshri Kumari from the Dungarpur royal family in Rajasthan.

The bride was dressed in the traditional kanjeevara silk sari and accessorised her look with temple jewellery.

Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pose for pictures after their marriage at the Punkaha Dzong in Bhutan's ancient capital Punakha October 13, 2011.

The bride wore the traditional wrap-around skirt and ornate shoes. Instead of wearing a tiara made of gold and diamonds, she opted for one made of fabric.

Photograph: Reuters

Masako Owada bows farewell to her father Hisashi and mother Yumiko as she leaves her home for her royal wedding to Crown Prince Naruhito at the Imperial Palace June 9, 1993.

The bride was dressed in the formal attire juni-hitoe, which means 12-layered garment.

It took three hours to put on the silk kimono, which cost more than $300,000 and weighed 30 pounds. She completed the look with a white silk brocade train.

Photograph: Ahim Rani/Reuters

Brunei's newly wed royal couple, Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah, pose for photographers after at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan on April 12, 2015.

The couple colour coordinated their looks and wore matching gold outfits.

Take a closer look at the bouquet carried by the bride and you'll notice that it is made of dazzling gems rather than flowers.

Photograph: Reuters

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Letizia Ortiz, Princess of Asturias, pose for photographers at Madrid's Royal Palace May 22, 2004.

A television presenter, Letizia Ortiz was dressed in a stunning ivory gown with an embroidered collar and a 14-foot train.