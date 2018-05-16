Meet the red carpet rebels at Cannes

May 16, 2018 11:30 IST

Kristen Stewart ditches heels, Kendall goes braless.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She came, posed, kicked off her Christian Louboutin heels and made a political statement at the Cannes Film Festival.

Keeping up with her rebel attitude, Kristen Stewart, who was attending the premiere of BlackKkKlansman, marched up the steps in her bare feet to revolt against Cannes' high-heels-only rule.

The Twillight star was applauded for her act of rebellion on Twitter.

Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

'A moment when #KristenStewart is all women/men/people who grow sick of high heels. Yes. This. Totally,' wrote one user.

Another user tweeted, 'Hooray for #KristenStewart taking off her high heels at Cannes, what a ludicrous rule! What is this the Dark Ages? Bravo!'

The 28-year-old has been a vocal critic of the red carpet's policy.

Last year, during a round table conversation at the event, Stewart had reportedly said, 'Things have to change immediately.

'It's just like you simply cannot ask me to do something that you are not asking him (to do).

'I get the black-tie thing but you should be able to do either version-flats or heels.'

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Not one to stick by fashion rules, Kendall Jenner supported the free-the-nipple campaign by ditching her bra on the red carpet.

Dressed in a metallic mesh dress, the Victoria's Secret model bared all beneath.

Leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination, the model followed up this look with another daring sheer white gown, proudly baring her assets.

Photograph: Courtesy Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Who needs a gown when you can make a statement in a pantsuit?

Kangana Ranaut was a breath of fresh air on the red carpet as she attended the screening of Ash Is The Purest White (Jiang Hu Er Nv) in a shimmering pantsuit with ample cleavage on show.

It was undoubtedly a bold choice that made her stand out from the crowd.

(With inputs from ANI)

Lead photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images