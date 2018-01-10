Elsa Hosk is too hot to handle in this racy mag cover!

January 10, 2018 11:25 IST

That's our jaws on the ground!

Elsa Hosk has one of the most enviable bods in this business.

Photograph: Vogue Taiwan mag cover, January 2018

Make way for the hottest cover of the month!

Swedish model Elsa Hosk scorches on the January 2018 cover of Vogue Taiwan.

Dressed in just a military-inspired trench coat, the model bares her incredible body on the cover, which is clearly not meant for the faint-hearted.

Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the cover has been styled by by Melina Chen, who has been dressing this Victoria's Secret Angel for years now.

Elsa is a professional basketball player and is ranked 15th on the list of Top Sexiest Models by Models.com.