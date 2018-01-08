Did Kendall choose the wrong year to debut at Golden Globes?

Last updated on: January 08, 2018 14:40 IST

The 22-yr-old model was trolled for her surprise appearance at the 75th Golden Globes.

Kendall made a stunning debut at the 75th Golden Globes.



Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner made her debut at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday.

The American model from Keeping Up With the Kardashians wore a black strapless tulle dress with a high low hem by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

While Jenner clearly ruled the red carpet showing off her legs and lean frame, she was trolled on the Internet for attending the event.

'What is she doing there?' a user pointed on Twitter.

'Not an actress, not a producer, not a director, not an activist #enoughKardashiansalready.' wrote another.

In 2017, Jenner was roasted for featuring in a Pepsi commercial which many felt triviliased the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although the commercial was later taken off air, Jenner was criticised for her 'lack of talent'.

Kendall, who toppled Brazilian Giselle Bundchen to become the highest paid model in 2017 wore black to the red carpet to support the #TimesUp movement against sexual abuse and misconduct.

Kendall changed into a sheer and lace dress for the Golden Globes after party.



Photograph: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Also present at the event was German American model Heidi Klum.

Heidi made it to the evening's best dressed list in a black feathered creation by Beirut designer Mohammed Ashi.

Heidi Klum wore all black to support the #TimesUp movement.



Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 44-yr-old mother of four completed her look with cat eye make-up, black nail colour and black hoops.

Naomi Campbell attended Golden Globes in a black one shoulder gown.



Photograph: Frederick M Brown/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell joined in the all black movement.

She wore a black Jean-Paul Gaultier gown and paired it with Loriblu shoes and jewellery by Neil Lane.

More glamour stories here!