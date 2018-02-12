New York Fashion Week: Priyanka shares front row with Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore

Last updated on: February 12, 2018 15:19 IST

Photos from the Bottega Veneta show.

THE 'IT' GIRL: Priyanka Chopra at the Bottega Veneta show at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

Priyanka Chopra, who is now represented by IMG Models, the same talent agency that manages stars like Gal Gadot and the most of the world's reigning supermodels, was in the front row of the Bottega Veneta show at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018.

She was in the front row with actors Salma Hayek Pinault, Julianne Moore and Ana de Armas. Moore's daughter Liv Freundlich and House of Cards actor Robin Wright's daughter Dylan Penn were also seated in the front row.

Spider Man star Marisa Tomei was also at the show.

HERE COMES SPRING: Priyanka Chopra wore a Bottega Veneta dress to the show.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

Chopra wore a dress from the Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 collection, which was also worn by actress Mandy Moore on the cover of the March 2018 edition of Cosmopolitan.

From the Sundance Film Festival, Oscar nominations and Grammy parties to shooting for Quantico Season 3 and mag covers, Chopra is everywhere we look these days. And knowing her, we can only expect more.

STARS SHINE DOWN: (From left) Salma Hayek Pinault, Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich, Dylan Penn, Ana de Armas and Priyanka Chopra.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.