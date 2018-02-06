Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot's agency IMG Models to represent Priyanka Chopra

February 06, 2018 11:51 IST

IMG Models manages Hollywood stars like Winona Ryder, Juliana Moore and almost all reigning supermodels, including Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and both Hadid sisters!

Photograph: @Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Just days after whirlwind promotions for her next Hollywood film (A Kid Like Jake) at the Sundance Film Festival, an appearance in the Oscar nominations, a Harper's Bazaar cover, comes some more news about Priyanka Chopra.

IMG Models, the international leader in talent discovery and model management, has announced that it will now be representing the Bollywood star.

IMG Models -- with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Milan, and Sydney -- boasts an impressive roster of top talent.

A partial list includes fashion icons Kate Moss, Stephanie Seymour, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Gisele Bündchen, Noah Mills, Tyson Ballou, and Lauren Hutton.

They represent almost every reigning supermodel, including Karlie Kloss, Lara Stone, Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

They also represent emerging supermodels like Kaia Gerber (Cindy Crawford's daughter), Devon Windsor, Xiao Wen Ju, Tilda Lindstam, and Tara Lynn.

The agency also represents a mix of upcoming and well-established talent like Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Winona Ryder (Stranger Things).

Photograph: @IMGmodels/Instagram

