Will WhatsApp work on your phone in 2018?

December 29, 2017 08:20 IST

The full list of platforms that WhatsApp will stop supporting in the new year.

Photograph: Reuters

WhatsApp will cease to support smartphones that run on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older after December 31, 2017.

An official blog post by the Facebook-owned company last year had revealed the dates when it would stop support for multiple mobile platforms in the coming years.

The first one on the list was Nokia Symbian S60, which stopped receiving support after June 30, 2017.

'When we started WhatsApp in 2009, people's use of mobile devices looked very different from today,' the company had said in the 2016 anniversary blog post. 'The Apple App Store was only a few months old. About 70 percent of smartphones sold at the time had operating systems offered by BlackBerry and Nokia. Mobile operating systems offered by Google, Apple and Microsoft -- which account for 99.5 percent of sales today -- were on less than 25 percent of mobile devices sold at the time.'

It had added, 'As we look ahead to our next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use.'

WhatsApp will also stop support to Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018 and the Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020.