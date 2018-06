June 22, 2018 15:10 IST

A lifestyle and travel blogger, she is a 'lover for all things food'.

Photograph: Courtesy Love and Loathing Los Angeles/Instagram

A competitive ice cream eater, Caroline Juen, 23, has been embracing calories and making her followers droll with her Insta-worthy food pics.

Based in Los Angeles, she has been 'eating and drinking her way through the city's best night spots and restaurants.

Her blog is your go-to guide from the best places to eat at LA.

Scroll down to see some of her tempting food pics.

Rose ice cream served in a cone.

Lunchtime! How we envy her.

She gobbled down this plate of pasta in a minute .

Cronuts that look and taste delicious too!

Caroline enjoying shabu, a Chinese-Japanese hotpot dish of thinly sliced meat and vegetables boiled in water .

Avocado toast that looks so good to eat .