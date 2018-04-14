rediff.com

In pix: How Indians celebrate Baisakhi

April 14, 2018 09:01 IST

The Sikhs bring in the festival with song, dance and fun activities.

Baisakhi is the beginning of the New Year for Sikhs. 

The day also marks the birth of Khalsa Panth under Guru Gobind Singh.

The festival is celebrated with much fervour across the states of Haryana and Punjab in India.

Some photographs of how the festival is celebrated.

baisakhi

The festival is special for farmers. They shout 'Jatta aayi Baisakhi' and celebrate with song and dance. Photo: Munish Sharma/Reuters

baisakhi

Revellers perform the bhangra as part of Baisakhi celebrations. Photo: Ajay Verma/Reuters

baisakhi

A Sikh devotee throws flower petals to welcome people on Baisakhi. A langar is arranged at gurudwaras which is attended by people of the community and beyond. Photo: Caren Firouz/Reuters

baisakhi

Farmers dance to dhol beats and perform the bhangra and gidda. Photo: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

baisakhi

There are various festivities centred around Baisakhi, including fun fairs and wrestling matches.
Above, a Sikh warrior is seen performing the gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession. Photo: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
